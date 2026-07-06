The Midway Effect: How the ThunderBolts Are Creating Memories Beyond Baseball

Published on July 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







As the crack of a bat echoed across Ozinga Field during a Thursday night game, 12-year-old Wyatt Bibb wasn't glued to the action on the diamond. Instead, the young fan stood in line for the ballpark's new outer concourse attractions, winding up for another throw at the Midway Speed Pitch Challenge, determined to beat his previous score.

"My favorite game is the Speed Pitch because it lets you see how fast you can throw, like you're pitching in a regular baseball game," Bibb said.

Just a few steps away, other children tested their luck tossing rings on Boomer bobbleheads, spinning the colorful prize wheel, and dropping chips down the Plinko board while parents watched nearby. Between innings, the Midway buzzed with activity as families moved seamlessly between baseball and carnival-style games.

The Midway, which made its debut June 26th, has quickly become a hotspot for ThunderBolts fans. But for the organization, the collection of games represents far more than another way to entertain children. It is part of a larger vision to transform Ozinga Field into a place where families create lasting memories - whether they're watching every pitch or not.

According to general manager Mike VerSchave, the Midway is one of the several improvements made possible by the organization's new ten-year lease extension with the village of Crestwood. The lease has allowed the Bolts to invest in the expanded outer-concourse, the Midway, updated fencing, and future renovations throughout the ballpark.

"From the repainting of the ballpark, to the new jerseys, to how we do social media, that's all part of the Bolts' rebrand," VerSchave explained. "We wanted people to come here and say, 'Wow, it is different. It's not business as usual here at the ThunderBolts."

But the Midway wasn't created simply to give the ballpark a fresh look. VerSchave stated the attraction was designed to solve a problem the organization had recognized for years.

"We didn't have anything for preteens to do," Verschave said.

For years, younger children could spend time at the playground beyond left field, but once they outgrew it, there was little to keep them engaged between innings and during breaks in action. The game remained the centerpiece, but the ThunderBolts saw an opportunity to give older children and fans another reason to explore the rest of what the ballpark had to offer.

David DelBello, owner of the ThunderBolts, noted the gap in engagement for preteens became the catalyst for the Midway's creation.

"It was clear there was a missing piece in the fan experience," DelBello commented. "We wanted something that would keep that age group engaged without pulling away from baseball itself."

The Midway also represents a broader shift in how independent league teams are thinking about fan engagement. With entertainment options increasing at home, and attention spans stretching across multiple screens, ballparks are under pressure to offer more than just the game itself. For the ThunderBolts, that meant reimagining how families experience a night at Ozinga Field.

DelBello explained the challenge wasn't about adding distractions, but about creating connection points.

"At the end of the day we're still a baseball team," he said. "But we also know families are making choices about how they spend their time together. If we can give them something memorable beyond nine innings, that matters."

The ThunderBolts have also embraced that philosophy online.

Since joining the Bolts in 2025, Nick Theuerling, creative director and head of marketing, has helped modernize the team's social media presence. Theuerling has introduced fans to the team's new branding and the stories behind the players.

"I think the biggest component for engaging fans with social media is showing the personality of not only the players but the organization as a whole," Theuerling remarked. "The Bolts are more than a baseball team, and the fans deserve to see that perspective."

Rather than posting only scores or statistics, the Bolts now highlight players' backgrounds, behind-the-scenes moments, and family-friendly promotions across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

"Different platforms reach different audiences," Theuerling mentioned. "Facebook connects with parents, while TikTok and X reach our younger fans."

Theurling said the response to the new content has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Since the rebrand, all of the new changes to how we produce content around the ballpark have been very well received," Theuerling replied.

DelBello, takes pride in seeing those ideas land in real time and hopes families leave the ballpark having had, "a great time."

Those great times are evident in Bibb's experience as a young Bolts fan, "The best memories are made here. I get to meet new friends and watch the team play with my family."

As the Bolts continue to evaluate the success of the Midway, both VerSchave and DelBello clarified it is still "evolving." New elements may be added in future seasons, and adjustments will be made based on how fans interact with the space.

For now though, the impact is already visible on game nights. Between the sound of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and the buzz of the Midway, Ozinga Field has taken on a different swing - one that blends baseball tradition with a more modern, interactive experience.







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.