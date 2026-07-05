Fogel's Homer Caps 'Bolts' Doubleheader Sweep

Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







AVON, OH - Justin Fogel's two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning completed a doubleheader sweep for the Thunderbolts as they beat the Lake Erie Crushers 6-4 and 2-1.

Game one was a completion of Friday's suspended game and picked up with the Bolts (26-22) trailing the Crushers (21-29) 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

They wasted little time in reclaiming the lead, scoring twice in the top of the fifth. Michael Sandle hit the game-tying double and scored the go-ahead run on a Jared Beebe single.

They added an insurance run on a Fogel sacrifice fly in the seventh and two more in the eighth with James Dunlap and Josue Urdaneta picking up RBI hits.

Lake Erie came back with two runs in the ninth but fell short in their comeback bid as Justin Lovell struck out Pavin Parks to end the game, securing his fifth save.

Carsen Plumadore (3-0) was the winning pitcher; Alex Garbrick (0-1) took the loss.

The Crushers took the lead just two batters into the bottom of the first in game two. Sebastian Alexander doubled and Parks singled him home to make it 1-0.

Despite opportunities on both sides, neither team scored again until the final frame. In the seventh, Urdaneta singled and stole second base. With two outs, Fogel worked the count to 2-2. Down to his and the team's last strike, he lined a homer over the left field wall to erase the deficit and give the Bolts a 2-1 win.

Zach Cameron (2-1) pitched the final two innings scoreless for the win and Brandyn Sittinger allowed the seventh-inning home runs to take the loss.

The Thunderbolts will take aim at a series sweep in the finale on Sunday afternoon. AJ Campbell (5-2, 4.47) is expected to start for the Thunderbolts against Lake Erie's Edwin Sanchez (2-2, 4.50). First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2026

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