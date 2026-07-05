Stars, Stripes, and Showers Postpone Fourth of July Contest in Schaumburg
Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
SCHAUMBURG, IL - The middle game between the Schaumburg Boomers and the Washington Wild Things scheduled for Saturday night on the Fourth of July has been postponed, because not even 250 years of the United States of America can stop the rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 5 at Wintrust Field.
In order to give the weather and field prep a little extra time, the first of the Sunday twinbill will begin at 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT. Game 2 will follow shortly after the conclusion of the first game and both will be seven-inning contests. One win tomorrow will return Washington to the series victory column, as the Wild Things sit at 32-17 through 49 games and in first place in the Central Division by two games.
Liberty ensues. Tonight's game will wait one more day.
The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.
Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.
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