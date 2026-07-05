Adams Lights up Independence Day with Walk-off Homer, Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals, 9-8

Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, NC - Christian Adams gave the Grainger Stadium faithful the perfect Independence Day firework, launching a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to erase a one-run deficit and lift the Down East Bird Dawgs to a 9-8 victory over the New Jersey Jackals Friday night, clinching the series and improving to 23-27 on the season.

New Jersey jumped ahead 2-0 on a Martin Figueroa sacrifice fly in the first and a Dariel Gomez solo homer in the second before the Bird Dawgs erupted for seven runs in the fourth. Ali LaPread doubled in a run, Kenny Levari drove in one on a fielder's choice, Tyler Blaum added a two-run single and scored on a wild pitch, Trey Law doubled home a run, and LaPread capped the frame with a bases-loaded walk to put Down East ahead 7-2.

The Jackals chipped away with three runs in the sixth and a Figueroa RBI fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 7-6 before Isaac Bellony silenced the crowd with a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth to put New Jersey in front 8-7.

Adams had other ideas, stepping to the plate and delivering a walk-off two-run homer to send Grainger Stadium into a frenzy and set the final at 9-8.

Wes Albert made his debut start for Down East, allowing two runs on four hits over three innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Tanner Duncan (1-1) earned the win despite blowing the save, allowing two runs on two hits over one inning.

Sonny Fauci started for New Jersey, surrendering seven runs on five hits over 3Ã¢..." innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Dosie Drakeford (2-3) took the loss, tossing a clean eighth before surrendering the walk-off homer in the ninth.

The Bird Dawgs (23-27) look to complete the sweep Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







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