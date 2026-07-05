POSTPONED: Otters, Slammers Rained out on Independence Day
Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Evansville Otters News Release
JOLIET, IL - Due to inclement weather in the Joliet area, Saturday night's series middle game with the Joliet Slammers has been postponed after a lengthy delay.
The teams will now play a doubleheader tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. CT, made up of two seven-inning games.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.
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