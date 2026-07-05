ValleyCats Host Biggest Crowd of the Season, Celebrate the USA, Fall to Brockton
Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats entertained their largest crowd of the season as 4,802 packed into Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for an epic fireworks show, even as the hosts fell to Brockton, 12-3, on Independence Day, July 4.
RJ Stinson finished up 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Amani Larry added a 2-for-4 night. Aaron Whitley and Brayden Jobert both doubled for Tri-City (20-28).
Chad Gartland went a solid six innings in the start for the ValleyCats with three strikeouts and five hits allowed.
Matthew Rivera kept the potent Tri-City offense in check through six for Brockton. He allowed just four hits and struck out three for the Rox (23-26).
The weekend series culminates with a doubleheader on Sunday, July 5. Gates open for the Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY at 1:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 3 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.
After an off-day on Monday, July 6, the ValleyCats host the Trois-Rivières Aigles for a three-game series next week from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9. The Wednesday, July 8 game is Military and Veterans Appreciation Night, where all active and retired military members can enjoy the game for free. The Thursday, July 9 game features postgame fireworks.
Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2026
- Grizzlies Lose Independence Day Game to Capitales - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mayhem in Mississippi - Florence Y'alls
- Adams Lights up Independence Day with Walk-off Homer, Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals, 9-8 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Crushers Stunned by Late Homer in Fourth of July Doubleheader - Lake Erie Crushers
- POSTPONED: Otters, Slammers Rained out on Independence Day - Evansville Otters
- Fogel's Homer Caps 'Bolts' Doubleheader Sweep - Windy City ThunderBolts
- ValleyCats Host Biggest Crowd of the Season, Celebrate the USA, Fall to Brockton - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Stars, Stripes, and Showers Postpone Fourth of July Contest in Schaumburg - Washington Wild Things
- Mud Monsters Lineup Rejuvenated with Signing of Shelly, Returns of Diaz, Holman - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Sons of Liberty Fall to 0-3 - Sussex County Miners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- ValleyCats Host Biggest Crowd of the Season, Celebrate the USA, Fall to Brockton
- ValleyCats Dominate Nightcap, Split Twinbill with Brockton
- ValleyCats Rally with 7 Unanswered for Win over Ottawa
- ValleyCats 9-Run First Dominates in Win over Ottawa
- ValleyCats Independence Day Celebration, Two Fireworks Shows this Weekend