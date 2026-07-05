ValleyCats Host Biggest Crowd of the Season, Celebrate the USA, Fall to Brockton

Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats entertained their largest crowd of the season as 4,802 packed into Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for an epic fireworks show, even as the hosts fell to Brockton, 12-3, on Independence Day, July 4.

RJ Stinson finished up 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Amani Larry added a 2-for-4 night. Aaron Whitley and Brayden Jobert both doubled for Tri-City (20-28).

Chad Gartland went a solid six innings in the start for the ValleyCats with three strikeouts and five hits allowed.

Matthew Rivera kept the potent Tri-City offense in check through six for Brockton. He allowed just four hits and struck out three for the Rox (23-26).

The weekend series culminates with a doubleheader on Sunday, July 5. Gates open for the Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY at 1:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 3 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.

After an off-day on Monday, July 6, the ValleyCats host the Trois-Rivières Aigles for a three-game series next week from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9. The Wednesday, July 8 game is Military and Veterans Appreciation Night, where all active and retired military members can enjoy the game for free. The Thursday, July 9 game features postgame fireworks.







Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2026

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