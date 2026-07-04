Sons of Liberty Fall to 0-3

Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Ottawa Titans defeated the Sons of Liberty (Sussex County Miners) 5-2 in the first of a three game set.

Playing the third game as their alter ego this season, the Miners are now 0-3 and have only scored seven runs when wearing red white and blue.

After a near hour and half rain delay, the Titans got things going in the top of the second when Taylor White hit a solo shot over the right field wall to go up 1-0. It was Taylor's team leading sixth home run of the season. Sussex County responded right away when Sean Roby Jr. made it home on an Evan Berkey groundout.

Ottawa added to their score in the fourth inning to take a three run lead. A bases loaded walk brought in one run followed by a Hunter Stokely single that sent Jackie Urbaez and AJ Wright home, making it 4-1. They'd keep the ball rolling in the eighth on an Urbaez triple that sent in Wright for one more run.

The Miners attempted a late game push in the bottom of the ninth with a Sean Roby Jr. double brought in Gabriel Maciel. It wouldn't be enough as two quick pop ups to follow sealed it with the Titans winning 5-2.

Michael Vilchez was the winning pitcher for the Titans, striking out three in five innings. Jackson Balzan took his fourth loss on the year with four earned runs allowed.

Sussex County is now 21-25 on the season and will look for redemption tomorrow evening at Skylands Stadium.

Written by Thomas "TJ" Tomesco







Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2026

Sons of Liberty Fall to 0-3 - Sussex County Miners

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