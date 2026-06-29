Miners Hold on to Salvage Road Series

Published on June 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (19-24) played their final game of a three-game series against the Trois- Rivières Aigles (14-29).

Despite their previous encounters with the Aigles, the Miners started off with a bang and never looked back despite a late Aigles charge.

The Miners were off to a hot start at the top of the first, with Keenan Taylor recording the first hit of the game. Mahki Backstrom recorded the first run of the game with a ground rule double, followed by Evan Berkey recording a two-run double to make it a 3-0 ball game.

Two walks scored in the top of the second, followed by a Keenan Taylor RBI single. Backstrom managed to score in Haiden Walters. Berkey and Taylor both steal, with Taylor making it home to turn it 8-1.

After a lengthy rain delay with Trios-Rivières being in a severe thunderstorm warning, the game continued at 7:14 PM EST.

Taylor continued to get hits, as in the top of the fifth, he singled to bring in a run for the Miners. This was after multiple fielder's choices by Hunter D'Amato and Taylor in the third inning to make the score 11-3 in the top of the fifth.

After a ginormous home run by Emmanuel Tapia in the bottom of the sixth to help the Aigles get within five, Gabriel Maciel singled to bring in D'Amato and make it 12-6 in the top of the seventh.

The Aigles started to rally in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs including a three-run home run from the catcher Jedier Hernandez. Despite this, the Miners managed to win game 12-10 thanks to some good pitching by John Perozzi.

Jorden Sesar pitched four innings, giving up three runs, six hits, three strikeouts, and two walks. Perozzi closed out the game by pitching two innings, giving up two hits, no walks, and three strikeouts earning his second save.

Click here for box score: https://pro.iscorecentral.com/FL/games/8a8f9793-8aec-4818-b7ef-e141dc790ff0

The Miners will play the New York Boulders next on June 30th at 7:05 PM EST.

Written by Matthew P. Malchiodi







Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2026

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