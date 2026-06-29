"Gotta Hit Your Spots": Pitcher AJ Campbell Makes a Quick Adjustment to Pro Baseball

Published on June 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Making his debut with the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League last summer, AJ Campbell threw a changeup he expected to dive beneath the strike zone.

Instead, it stayed up.

The hitter, a player who had already signed to play professionally in South Korea, launched the pitch - in Campbell's eyes - 430 feet.

"Gotta hit your spots," Campbell recalled.

In a weird way, that pitch may have been one of the most important pitches of his career.

Long before he ever arrived in Crestwood, before he emerged as one of the Frontier League's best rookie pitchers for the ThunderBolts, the right-handed Campbell received an education in what professional baseball demanded.

"That was kind of, not a trial by fire, but like, 'OK, this is real baseball now,'" Campbell said.

Campbell describes his summer in the MLB Draft League as the "catalyst" for the success he's enjoying with the ThunderBolts this season.

It was there that he learned professional hitters don't chase pitches just off the plate. It was there that he adjusted to strike zones far tighter than the ones he saw in Division II baseball. It was during that 2025 summer that Campbell discovered one of the biggest lessons of his young career: Command matters more than velocity.

"You can throw a nasty breaking pitch that's maybe just an eyelash off the zone, and it's just a stone-cold take. And it's gonna be called a ball, too," Campbell said. "Compared to college where you might throw that pitch and you might get a chase or the umpire might give you a favorable call."

By the time Campbell arrived in Crestwood this spring, he had already experienced his biggest adjustment to professional baseball. The Frontier League wasn't his introduction to pro-level ball. It was just his next step.

When Campbell's season in the MLB Draft League came to an end last summer, he took a much-needed break.

After throwing roughly 150 innings between college baseball and summer ball, Campbell spent a couple of weeks in Italy before returning home to New Jersey to prepare for whatever came next.

Campbell began reaching out to professional teams, hoping an opportunity would come. For a while, nothing did.

Then, one of his former teammates with the Crosscutters called to tell him he had signed with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association. Not long after, Campbell signed there, too.

However, Campbell never threw a pitch for Milwaukee.

About a week before he was scheduled to report, Campbell woke up at home in New Jersey around 10 a.m. A couple of minutes later, while he was still lying in bed, his phone rang.

It was his manager. Campbell was being traded to the Windy City ThunderBolts.

The move set off a frantic 24 hours, and his first call wasn't to his parents. It was to ThunderBolts third baseman Jared Beebe, a fellow New Jersey native and former college teammate.

"I called him and I'm like, 'Hey teammate,'" Campbell recalled.

"What are you talking about?" Beebe replied.

"I just got traded to Windy City," Campbell revealed.

Suddenly, Campbell's attention shifted from wondering where he'd be playing to figuring out how quickly he could pack. After talking with Beebe about travel plans to Chicagoland, Campbell called his parents before scrambling to throw everything he needed into a bag.

Later that evening, ThunderBolts manager Tom Carcione and pitching coach Tino Novis called to welcome him to the organization.

Then, less than 24 hours after learning he had been traded, Campbell was on his way to his new team.

Campbell's ThunderBolts debut came against the Lake Erie Crushers. It was a morning game. For a starting pitcher, Campbell called that "miserable."

Even still, he doesn't remember being particularly nervous. He had experienced some pregame jitters before his debut with the Crosscutters the previous summer, but by the time he took the mound for the Bolts, those nerves had largely dissipated.

The biggest adjustment had already happened. Campbell called the jump from college to the MLB Draft League far more dramatic than the transition from the Draft League to the Frontier League.

The lessons he learned the previous summer had already changed the way he pitched.

"It's almost at the point that velocity doesn't matter as much as command," Campbell explained. "88-91 [miles per hour] can be just as effective as 95-97."

Instead of trying to overpower hitters, Campbell focused on locating his pitches. The approach has paid off.

Campbell credits much of his early success to the defense playing behind him and the confidence he's developed throwing to catchers Victor Cerny and Robbie Ayers.

"We have two catchers that could be starters anywhere in the league," Campbell said. "They're fantastic calling a game, and I can spike something and trust them to keep it in front."

Campbell also believes dialing his fastball back a mile or two in favor of better command has made him a more effective pitcher.

For a rookie, it has been a simple formula. Trust your stuff. Trust your defense. Most importantly, trust what he learned before he ever arrived in Windy City.

The results have followed.

Through his first eight starts with the ThunderBolts, Campbell has emerged as one of the Frontier League's top rookie pitchers. His 3.71 ERA, through June 28, ranks among Windy City starters and sits among the league leaders.

Recognition, though, isn't what drives Campbell.

"It's always nice," Campbell said of potentially being named a Frontier League All-Star. "But the only metric that I really care about is if we win or not."

Campbell credits part of his smooth transition to having a familiar face alongside him.

"It was like, alright, I have someone to eat with, I'm not going to be eating alone," Campbell said of reconnecting with Beebe in Crestwood. "Immediately, right away, I felt comfortable with where I was going."

Comfort has helped, but so has perspective.

Campbell knows professional baseball has a way of humbling pitchers who stop learning. That's why, whether it's after a dominant outing or a rough one, he approaches every start the same way.

"I would say learning from start to start," Campbell said on how he plans to remain consistent. "It's learning, where did I miss? Why did I miss here? Just learning and not being content."

It all traces back to that one pitch with the Crosscutters. One changeup that stayed up instead of diving out of the strike zone. One swing that sent a baseball well over 400 feet.

For Campbell, it wasn't just a home run. It was the lesson that prepared him for everything that has followed.







Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2026

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