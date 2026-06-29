Crushers Sporting "America's 250th Birthday" Jerseys on July 4th, Jersey Auction Now Live

Published on June 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have an exciting Fourth of July Weekend planned at ForeFront Field with patriotic fireworks displays and special American Semiquincentennial jerseys to celebrate the 250th Birthday of the U.S.A.

On Friday, July 3rd, the Crushers, in partnership with the City of Avon, will light up the night sky with the biggest fireworks display of the year - a 20-minute extravaganza set to the tune of patriotic tunes for Red, White, and BOOM! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a BIGGBY coffee mug.

Then, Saturday, July 4th, the Crushers will celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Dollar Dog Night and special American flag-inspired jerseys and hats on the field during the game and another bombastic fireworks display after the game, presented by Yuengling. The game-worn jerseys are available now on auction for fans to bid on at the following link: https://bit.ly/LECJuly4Jersey. The auction will end at 9pm ET on July 4th.

The Crushers are also running a special deal for 5 tickets for $250 in the first base club with unlimited food for 90 minutes on the 4th of July.

The special red, white, and blue Crushers hats are available for pre-order and can be delivered or picked up at the Fan Attic. To purchase, CLICK HERE.

Tickets to the games are going fast, so get yours before they sell out at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2026

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