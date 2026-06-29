Zach Kirby Headed to Angels Organization with Contract Purchase Becoming Official

Published on June 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are excited and proud to announce the contract of right-handed pitcher Zach Kirby has been purchased by the Los Angeles Angels organization, following the completion of his entry physical. The purchase sends Kirby to affiliated ball for the first time in his pro career, all of which has been spent with the Wild Things since his signing in 2023. He's the fourth Wild Thing to have his contract officially purchased by an affiliated organization since the start of the season.

"I'm excited Zach is finally getting this opportunity. He has worked hard ever since day one a few years ago and been reliable for us for multiple seasons," said sixth-year manager Tom Vaeth. "He has been a big part of our success during his time in Washington and we expect him to continue to succeed as he moves into the Angels organization. He'll always be a big part of the Wild Things family and we wish him nothing but the best."

Kirby is the first Wild Thing since Zach Cates in 2004 to have his contract purchased from the Wild Things by the Angels. He was off to a great start in 2026, pitching his way to the third-best ERA in the league at 2.34 in 50 innings and was 5-0 with six walks and 31 strikeouts. He had a WHIP of 0.840. Kirby had made six quality starts, including his fifth being the best of his career. In a game June 16 against Mississippi, Kirby went the distance and earned his first shutout, going nine innings of scoreless ball with four hits allowed and seven strikeouts. He didn't walk anybody. It was the second complete game of his career (8 IP in a 1-0 loss to Trois-Rivieres on the road in August of 2025).

Kirby was an anchor in Washington's rotation from the moment he arrived back in 2023, fresh off finishing his collegiate career at Loyola Marymount. He made seven starts and a relief appearance in 2023 and had a 2.83 ERA, logging 41.1 innings with 31 hits allowed, 13 walks and 35 strikeouts. He went winless despite three quality starts and the good body of work, largely due to only receiving two runs of support while on the mound in his final 34.1 innings of the season.

His 2024 season saw him finish in the top five of qualified Frontier League pitchers in earned run average after he went 10-4 with a 2.42 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). He allowed 86 hits and struck out 100 with 25 walks. He made 12 quality starts that season, including four in a row between May 25 and June 11 and six in a row to end the regular season. He was named a 2024 Frontier League midseason All Star but was unable to participate in the contest due to a small tweak of an injury. He was brilliant in Game 4 of the Frontier League Championship Series that September, going seven innings of one-run ball on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Last year, he earned his first career complete game August 14 and earned his first pro save August 24 versus Mississippi. His 2025 ended with seven quality starts and a 7-5 record with a 4.62 ERA in 20 games. He pitched 109.0 innings, a career high.

He spent his final collegiate season at Loyola Marymount in 2023 and was 5-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 15 games (14 starts). He fanned 89 against 20 walks in 82 innings and was named 2nd Team All-WCC prior to coming to Washington to begin his professional career. That work came off four seasons at East Tennessee State, where he posted his best season in 2021, working his way to a 1.95 ERA and a 3-1 record in 14 games, three of which were starts that season.

The Wild Things congratulate Zach on his contract purchase and wish him the best as he gets his first chance in affiliated baseball in pursuit of a dream to make the big leagues.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2026

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