Thunderbolts and Crushers Suspended in Fourth

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







AVON, OH - The Thunderbolts trailed the Lake Erie Crushers 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning when it began to rain, halting play and suspending the game until Saturday night.

The scoring started in the top of the second inning when Liam McArthur drew a walk. He stole second, advanced to third on a flyout and came home on a Josue Urdaneta RBI single to make it 1-0.

That remained the score until the bottom of the fourth. Alfredo Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk for the Crushers and Jarrod Watkins put his team on the board with a two-run homer just before it began to rain.

The game will be resumed as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with game one to be completed as a nine-inning contest starting at 4:30 CDT. Game two will be a seven-inning contest. Tyler Biddinger (1-0, 1.50) is expected to start for the Thunderbolts against Lake Erie's Alex Garbrick (0-0, 1.00). Broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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