ValleyCats Dominate Nightcap, Split Twinbill with Brockton

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats dominated the second game of a doubleheader with 12 runs in the first two innings and won, 14-5, over Brockton, entertaining 3,018 fans with fireworks at the plate, man- made, and from Mother Nature as the game was shortened to five innings due to thunderstorms on July 3.

The ValleyCats, wearing their patriotic Tunnel to Tower Jerseys as part of the weekend's Independence Day Celebration, got a grand slam from Max Mandler (2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 R, 6 RBI, BB) in the first and a solo shot from him in the fourth. Aaron Whitley had a three-run homer in the second and made another Sportcenter-worthy diving catch to end the top of the third.

Kai Moody and David Glancy reached base a total of four times in the first two innings without needing a hit and scored a total of four runs in that stretch.

Lucas Gordillo didn't take the cushion for granted as he went four innings with five strikeouts, three walks, three hits, and just two runs allowed for Tri-City (20-27).

Brockton won game one, 7-5, despite a two-run homer from Cooper Hext and a solo shot from Brayden Jobert. The Rox (22-26) rapped out 15 hits in the opener.

The teams return to celebrate the Birthday of the USA tomorrow, July 4, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The season's most elaborate postgame fireworks show will follow.

The weekend culminates with another doubleheader on Sunday, July 5. Gates open for the Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY at 1:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 3 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.

After an off-day on Monday, July 6, the ValleyCats host the Trois-Rivières Aigles for a three-game series next week from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9. The Wednesday, July 8 game is Military and Veterans Appreciation Night, where all active and retired military members can enjoy the game for free. The Thursday, July 9 game features postgame fireworks.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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