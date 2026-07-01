ValleyCats Pitch Great, Run into Buzzsaw at Ottawa in Loss

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







Despite stellar pitching of their own, the Tri-City ValleyCats ran into an absolute buzzsaw at Ottawa as Eric Pardinho was perfect through eight innings and the Titans picked up a rain-shortened 3-0 win on Tuesday, June 30.

Pardinho didn't get a chance to complete the full game when rain came on in the bottom of the eighth after Ottawa had scored an additional run. Pending final official scoring, it is the second perfect game in Frontier League history going back to 2014.

ValleyCats pitching was almost as terrific allowing just four hits through eight.

Quinn Hocom went toe-to-toe with the former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect as he no-hit the Titans through three innings for Tri-City (17-26). He ended with a strong first professional start over five innings allowing two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Noah Estrella came on with two innings of two-hit relief before the weather came through.

At the plate, Chris Davis led Ottawa (24-21) with a single and a double.

The ValleyCats look to bounce back on Wednesday in the second game of the series. The ValleyCats return home on Friday for the Independence Day Celebration weekend as they take on the Brockton Rox for five games in three days. Friday, July 3, will be a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. with postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota. Saturday, July 4, will also have postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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