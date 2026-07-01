Pindel and Boomers Blank Quebec

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Buddie Pindel tossed eight shutout innings as the Schaumburg Boomers opened a six-game homestand with a 7-0 victory over the Quebec Capitales in the opener of a mid-week series at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

Will Prater opened the scoring by coaxing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the second inning. Cole Turney drilled a three-run homer in the third to extend the lead to 4-0. Anthony Calarco destroyed a ball in the fifth for a two-run shot over the wall in left that made the score 6-0. The homer marked the seventh of the season for the reigning Frontier League MVP. Calarco added an RBI single in the sixth. Pindel did the rest on the mound, allowing just six hits with a walk and five strikeouts. The right-hander has gone 11.2 innings without allowing a run.

Calarco reached base in his first four trips to the plate and finished with three hits in the win. Calarco saw a stretch of nine straight plate appearances reaching base end in the eighth. Kellum Clark logged three hits in the first shutout of the season for the Boomers. Schaumburg finished with 11 hits in the victory over the four-time defending Frontier League champions. Caleb Riedel finished out the win by tossing a scoreless ninth.

The Boomers (22-23) continue the homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30pm on Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Ascension Illinois. RHP Derek Salata (3-3, 4.62) is scheduled to take the ball against LHP Braeden Allemann (5-0, 4.39), the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Year. The homestand will take the Boomers through the holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.