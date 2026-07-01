Bird Dawgs Win Second Straight, Andueza Ties Career High in Strikeouts in 6-2 Victory

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Christian Adams of the Down East Bird Dawgs circles the bases

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Christian Adams of the Down East Bird Dawgs circles the bases(Down East Bird Dawgs)

PATERSON, N.J. - Axel Andueza tied his career high with seven strikeouts, and Christian Adams delivered a two-run homer as the Down East Bird Dawgs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the New Jersey Jackals Tuesday night, picking up their second consecutive win and improving to 20-26 on the season.

Down East jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third as Kalae Harrison and Adams each drove in runs on groundouts and Trey Law scored on an error.

New Jersey cut it to 3-1 when Dariel Gomez scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third, but the Bird Dawgs answered in the fifth as Harrison singled in a run and Adams followed with a two-run homer to push the advantage to 6-1.

Isaac Bellony added an RBI single for the Jackals in the fifth to set the final at 6-2.

Andueza (3-4) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. Greg Martinez closed it out in style, striking out the only batter he faced in the ninth to collect his first save of the season.

Elio Serrano (2-2) took the loss for New Jersey, allowing six runs - four earned - over six innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (20-26) look to extend their winning streak on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:05 p.m. ET against the Jackals.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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