Mud Monsters Activate IF Nathan Rose from Injured List
Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of infielder Nathan Rose from the 7-Day Injured List.
Rose was placed on the injured list after suffering a hamstring injury during the second game of a doubleheader against the Tri-City ValleyCats on May 30.
A Shaker Heights, Ohio native, Rose joined the Mud Monsters this past spring and has appeared in seven games between shortstop and second base.
Prior to his injury, Rose was batting .280 with six RBIs and was swinging a hot bat during Mississippi's six-game home series against the ValleyCats.
Across the series, Rose went 4-for-10 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and one run scored.
Now he returns to Mississippi's order in for the back half of a twelve-game homestand.
As the Mud Monsters welcome reinforcements to the lineup with AJ Fritz currently on the injured list and Jack Holman continuing to recover from an oblique injury, Rose will look to pick up where he left off as the 2026 season continues.
Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Mud Monsters Activate IF Nathan Rose from Injured List - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Lake Erie Crushers Announce COPA de la Diversión Identity in Partnership with the Lorain County Hispanic Fund - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Mud Monsters Stories
- Mud Monsters Activate IF Nathan Rose from Injured List
- Brayland Skinner Named Frontier League Player of the Week
- Skinner's Late Inning Heroics Overshadowed as Lake Erie Takes 13-10 Thriller
- Bats Harvest 20 Hits; Williams Mows Down Crushers on Way to Farmer's Appreciation Day Win
- Campbell Spins Fourth Straight Quality Start; Offense Propels Mud Monsters to 11-4 Victory over Crushers