Wild Things Match Franchise Record with 23 Runs in Drubbing, Andrew Czech Blasts 100th Homer

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - Washington used a 21-hit barrage to score 23 runs in the road trip's opener at Bosse Field, upending the Otters 23-10. In the win, Jeff Liquori and Cole Fowler hit grand slams, four had four RBI or more and Andrew Czech belted the 100th homer of his storied career.

Washington got the scoring started at the word go with a four-run first. Anthony Brocato homered to open the scoring plating two with Cole Fowler and Kyle Edwards adding run-scoring singles to make it 4-0. Nine came to the plate in the four-hit frame, which Evansville responded to by scoring three of its own in the bottom half, making the first pro start of Kelvin Perez start a bit shaky.

The Wild Things added a run on a Jeff Liquori RBI single in the second and then Perez put up a zero in the second. That allowed Washington another quick turn and it kept the roll going. Cole Fowler singled to start the third and came in on a triple by Kyle Edwards that pushed the lead to 6-2. Benjamin Rosengard grounded in a run to make it 7-2 as Edwards came in on it. With the bags full and a new pitcher on for Evansville, Jeff Liquori took the pitcher deep for his first grand slam of the season and eighth homer, bringing Washington's lead to 11-3.

The next run the visitors scored was in the fifth when Czech lined a ball over the right-field corner wall for homer No. 100. He matches Stephen Holdren (four teams, 2006-11) for third in Frontier League history. Brocato's homer was his 103rd in the league. He's second on the all-time charts.

Evansville plated five in the bottom of the fifth, chasing Perez from the game after he allowed seven runs, six of which were earned, in the no decision. Mack Anglin surrendered a pair of hits and a run in the frame in relief of Perez but had a pair of strikeouts in his Wild Things' debut.

Washington plated nine in an inning for the second time in a sixth inning at Bosse Field this season. The inning including six hits and the scoring included a pair of two-run singles, a sac fly and a second grand slam. Benjamin Rosengard and Anthony Brocato had the two-run hits, Liquori the sac fly and Fowler the grand slam, his first grand slam and seventh homer of 2026.

The Otters added singular runs in the seventh and eighth innings, bringing it to 21-10.

In the ninth, Washington was gifted the first three runners aboard on an HBP and two walks. A wild pitch scored the 22nd run and the 23rd came in on a Rosengard sac fly, matching the single-game franchise record for runs in a game. The Wild Things have now scored 23 in a game three times in club history. This is the first time since 2018 in a 23-1 win over Traverse City.

The Wild Things and Otters meet again tomorrow in the heat wave, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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