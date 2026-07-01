NY Boulders Update Game Times for 4th of July Weekend

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - Because of the Extreme Heat Warning issued for the New York City metropolitan area in the days ahead, the New York Boulders are changing up the schedule for their four-game, Fourth of July Weekend series against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles.

Please note:

Friday, July 3, 2026, now features a single game starting at 6:30pm EDT, with postgame fireworks to follow.

Saturday, July 4 remains a 6:30pm EDT start, with postgame fireworks to follow.

Sunday, July 5 will be a single-admission doubleheader. First game underway at 3:00pm EDT, with Kids Runs the Bases immediately after Game One.

Clover Stadium gates open at 5:30pm Friday, then 4:30pm Saturday for a special appearance by country rock band Kickin' Nash on the home plate pavilion stage, and 2:30pm on Sunday.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.