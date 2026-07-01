Pardinho's Eight Perfect Innings Powers Titans to Rain-Shortened Win

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Eric Pardinho

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Eric Pardinho(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Eric Pardinho (win, 2-3) accomplished the impossible, retiring 24 straight batters before the game was called due to weather. It goes down in the record books as a no-hitter, but it's still a true what-if moment on what could have been.

The Ottawa Titans (24-21) took the series opener over the Tri-City ValleyCats (17-26), winning 4-0 through eight innings.

In the fourth, AJ Wright worked a walk, and Thomas Ferroggiaro ripped a double to put two runners in scoring position. Dan Tauken grounded one to the right side, plating a run and putting the Titans on the board first at 1-0.

Chris Davis opened the fifth with a double to left. Jake Steels put one in play, but first baseman Brayden Jobert bobbled it, allowing a run to score and pushing the Titans' lead to 2-0.

Quinn Hocom (loss, 1-3) looked solid through five, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Titans stacked on more in the seventh. Carter Claerhout reached on a walk, and Jackie Urbaez was plunked for the 21st time this season. Taylor Wright stayed hot, sending a single to right to drive in a run and extend the lead to 3-0.

The final run came in the eighth, as Chris Davis drove in Michael Fuhrman to make it 4-0. Moments later, the game was delayed and eventually called.

Pardinho finished with eight perfect innings and eight strikeouts, becoming the first Ottawa Titans pitcher to throw a no-hitter. It is also the sixth no-hitter in Ottawa professional baseball history.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game homestand with the second of a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium on Canada Day. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.