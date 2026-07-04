Watkins Homers to Take Lead Ahead of Suspended Game

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers and Windy City Thunderbolts were postponed in the bottom of the 4th inning with the Crushers having just taken a 2-1 lead. The game will resume on July 4th at 5:30pm, then the originally scheduled July 4th game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game.

Tickets to the July 3rd game can be exchanged for any future game (including July 4th, but only on a best available basis). The July 4th game will feature a specialty America 250th Jersey auction and another postgame fireworks show!

In the July 3rd game, Windy City struck first, as an early walk came back to bite the Crushers. An RBI single by Josue Urdaneta gave the Bolts the lead in the second inning.

The Crushers found their way on to the scoreboard in the 4th, amidst a leering storm. 1B Alfredo Gonzalez drew a walk to start the rally, then he proceeded to swipe second. SS Jarrod Watkins with wind at his back hit a moonball high into the Avon sky that got pushed by the wind just over the right field fence for a go-ahead two-run homer.

Lake Erie took a 2-1 lead, but inclement weather would suspend the game with two Crushers on base and two outs in the home half of the 4th. The game was suspended at 8:11pm and will be resumed tomorrow, July 4th at 5:30pm.

It's America's big 250th Birthday, and July 4th is going to have bonus baseball, a specialty jersey auction, and another fantastic fireworks display! Fans can bid on game-worn USA 250th Jerseys at the following link: https://bit.ly/LECJuly4Jersey. Tickets to the game are VERY limited and are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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