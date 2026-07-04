Key Innings, Stellar Pitching Guide Titans to Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Dwayne Matos on the mound

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Dwayne Matos on the mound(Ottawa Titans)

Augusta, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (25-23) snapped a two-game slide, taking down the Sussex County Miners (21-26) by a 5-2 final on Friday night, backed by a three-run fourth and fantastic pitching post-rain delay.

After leaving two in scoring position in the first, right-hander Ky Hampton (ND, 1-1) threw a clean bottom half with two strikeouts.

With one out in the top of the second, the skies opened up, putting the series opener in a rain delay of just over an hour.

When play resumed, Taylor Wright took the team lead with homer number six off Jackson Balzan (loss, 2-4), launching a solo homer to right-centre to put the Titans up 1-0.

Making an early move to the bullpen, Michael Vilchez (win, 1-1) had a shaky start to his outing, allowing a run on three hits in the bottom of the second. Former Ottawa Titan Evan Berkey plated a leadoff Sean Roby Jr. single with a base hit to centre, tying the game at one.

Vilchez cruised for a season-high five innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run on three hits, walking two, and striking out three for the victory.

The Titans took advantage of four walks issued by Balzan in the top of the fourth as part of a three-run frame to take the lead for good. Jake Steels drew a bases-loaded free pass before Hunter Stokely ripped a two-run single to right, making it 4-1.

Balzan threw five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking five, and striking out six.

Looking for insurance, Jackie Urbaez made it a 5-1 game with an RBI triple to right-centre in the top of the eighth, scoring an AJ Wright single.

Rookie righty Tristian Harley shined out of the bullpen for the Miners, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out seven. In total, the Miners' pitching staff fanned 15 in the game.

Yohanse Morel and Liu Fuenmayor combined to slam the door with three innings out of the bullpen. Roby Jr. made it a three-run game with an RBI double in the ninth to complete the scoring.

AJ Wright reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a walk. Jackie Urbaez and Jake Steels each singled twice while Taylor Wright homered and walked.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series with the Sussex County Miners on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey. The Titans return for another six-game homestand to end the first half of the season next week against New Jersey and Tri-City. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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