Slammers Kick off Independence Celebration with a Bang

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers opened their Independence Celebration weekend in thrilling fashion, rallying from an early deficit to defeat the Evansville Otters, 8-5.

Joliet wasted no time getting on the board, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jackson Valera drove in the game's opening run. Evansville answered in the third to even the score, but the Slammers quickly responded in the bottom half to reclaim the lead.

That wasn't enough as the Otters pulled ahead in the fourth, plating three runs to take a 4-3 advantage before adding another to the board on a solo home run from LG Castillo.

The Slammers responded in a big way in the bottom of the sixth. Ian Battipaglia lined a single into right-center field, driving in two runs to tie the game at 5-5 and shift the momentum back in Joliet's favor.

With the game tied entering the seventh inning, the Slammers seized the opportunity. Taking advantage of Evansville's slips, bring two runs to reclaim the lead for good. The Slammers' bullpen made the advantage stand, as Carlos Soto, Ben Catrambone, and Casey O'Dell combined to shut out the Otters over the final three innings to seal the game in Joliet's favor.

The win gives the Slammers a strong start to their Independence Celebration weekend as they look to secure the series tomorrow night at 6:05pm on the Fourth of July!

By Tori Zalewski







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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