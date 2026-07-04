Grizzlies Stunned by Capitales

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies were one out away from an impressive victory against the Frontier League-leading Québec Capitales, but gave up a three-run, two-out, go-ahead home run in an absolutely heartbreaking 6-4 loss at Arsenal BG Ballpark in front of a crowd of over 6,300 fans.

Gage Vailes got the start on the mound, and he turned in yet another brilliant performance, shutting out the Capitales' offense over the first six innings while his teammates built a feel-good lead. Dale Thomas' solo home run in the second inning off Québec starter Kendall Lyons made the score 1-0, and the Grizzlies expanded the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on an RBI fielder's choice by Bryson Horne and another RBI hit by Thomas, a single to right field.

The bottom of the fifth brought another insurance run for Gateway when Cole Brannen doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Vailes continued his sharp pitching into the eighth, allowing an RBI single by Antonio Valdez in the seventh to make it 3-1, and a short-porch home run by Torin Montgomery with two outs in the eighth. But when he left the game after the latter hit, things went south.

Josh Dima walked two batters in a row with two outs in the eighth, but struck out Nicolas Deschamps to end the threat. In the ninth, however, the southpaw put two more runners on base for free, forcing another pitching change. Jake Burcham (1-2) then got Chavez Young to pop out to third base for the second out. But it brought up Kyle Crowl, whose fly ball to right field just eluded the glove of a leaping Brennan Orf for a crushing, three-run home run, putting Québec ahead 5-4.

The Capitales scored one more run in the inning for the final margin, and the Grizzlies' offense went down meekly in the bottom of the ninth, losing for the fourth time in their opponents' final turn at bat or in sudden death in just their last twelve games.

They will play game two of the series against the Capitales on Saturday, July 4, with Ben Harris getting the start against Québec left-hander Masatoshi Sakurai. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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