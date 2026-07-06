Grizzlies Clipped by Capitales

Published on July 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies were unable to hold on to their lead Sunday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, losing 9-8 to the Québec Capitales in a back-and-forth affair that clinched a series sweep for the four-time-reigning Frontier League champions.

The Capitales got off to a great start in the top of the first when Nicolas Deschamps sent a grand slam out of the park off Ty Good for an early 4-0 lead, but the Grizzlies were ready to deliver a counterpunch. Following Bryson Horne's RBI groundout that got Gateway on the board, Victor Castillo hit a big home run of his own in the bottom half of the first, a two-run shot over the left field wall to cut the deficit to 4-3.

When Chavez Young added another run for Québec with a solo shot in the second, Gateway came right back with another response. After Capitales starter Jack Eisenbarger issued back-to-back walks to begin the bottom of the inning, Otto Jones laid down a sacrifice bunt. It forced a throwing error by Eisenbarger and scored another run to make it 5-4.

The Grizzlies then captured the lead the very next inning thanks to Mitchell Sanford and Jones, with both delivering clutch base hits. Sanford tied the game at 5-5 before Jones' two-out hit scored two for a 7-5 advantage, knocking Eisenbarger out of the game.

Good exited his start in the fifth inning after a leadoff walk, giving way to the Gateway bullpen to try and protect the lead. David Mendham made sure that wouldn't happen for Québec, tying the game up at 7-7 immediately with a two-run single. The roller coaster continued in the bottom of the fifth with another quick offensive answer, as Cole Brannen scored Brennan Orf with an RBI single to retake the lead at 8-7, but the bullpen could not hold that lead either.

The Capitales got two runs off Andrew Ronne (2-2) in the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead, and that was the final lead they would need. The Grizzlies could not scratch across another run on the stout Québec bullpen, and despite putting the tying and potential winning runs on base in the ninth against newly-minted all-star closer Connor Floyd, the Grizzlies fell to finish off the sweep.

They will be looking for a bounce back series against Evansville starting on Tuesday night, their final home series before the All-Star break. First pitch against the Otters in the series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Arsenal BG Ballpark.







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2026

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