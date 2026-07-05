Florence Earns Three Y'all Star Selections

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are excited to announce that 1B Hank Zeisler, 2B Brett Blomquist, and OF Brendan Bobo have been selected for the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game, presented by meetNKY. An amazing accomplishment, the Frontier League All-Stars are voted on by front office, managers, broadcasters, and local media members.

Zeisler, Blomquist, and Bobo will compete in the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game at Thomas More Stadium in Florence on July 15th. Representing the Midwest Conference, this marks Zeisler's third All-Star nod, but the first-ever bids for Blomquist and Bobo. Zeisler will be the starting first baseman and Blomquist will start at second, while Bobo awaits as a reserve in the outfield.

The Captain of the Y'alls, Zeisler, is once again leading the Florence team in the clubhouse, on the field, and at the plate. The fourth-year pro has already captured the Franchise Record in runs scored and RBIs this season, and will soon become the Franchise leader in hits, home runs, and doubles. After finishing as a runner-up for the Frontier League MVP in 2025, Zeisler has returned as another top contender with a remarkable .361/.441/.552 slash line. The Y'alls everyday first baseman has ripped seven homers and a team-high 47 RBIs.

Blomquist has rocketed onto the scene in his rookie season, playing a multitude of positions for Florence and bringing an impressive bat to the plate. The North Greenville alum is slashing .327/.455/.622 with an outstanding 1.077 OPS. The 23-year-old rookie has already launched nine home runs and leads the team in On-Base percentage, Slugging, and OPS.

After a stellar rookie season in 2025, Bobo returned his power bat and tremendous outfield glove back to Northern Kentucky. The Santa Cruz native has led the Y'alls in home runs all season (11) and ranks second in RBIs (45). Bobo is currently slashing .304/.414/.577 and has locked down the right field corner with plenty of web gem plays halfway through the season.

Florence is excited to host the 2026 Frontier League All-Star festivities on July 14-15 at Thomas More Stadium. The two-day celebration features the Frontier League Home Run Derby and Mascot Mania on Tuesday, followed by the Frontier League Y'all-Star Game on Wednesday. Fans can also enjoy live wrestling, Fan Fest, and spectacular fireworks and drone shows both nights, making it a can't-miss event for the whole family.

The Y'alls get an off day on Monday before the Washington Wild Things come to town and open a three-game series on Tuesday night. RHP Nathan Lawson is lined up to start the series opener with the first pitch scheduled for 6:51 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.