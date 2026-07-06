Rob Hensey Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Selection

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce that ace Rob Hensey has been selected as a 2026 Frontier League All-Star, earning the honor for the second consecutive season.

The left-handed starting pitcher was also named an All-Star in 2025 following a dominant season that etched his name throughout the Miners' record book.

The 26-year-old Yonkers, New York, native joined Sussex County in 2025 and has quickly established himself as one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history. Hensey owns a 12-10 career record with the Miners and has recorded 183 strikeouts against just 37 walks over 171.1 innings pitched. He currently ranks fifth in franchise history in both innings pitched and strikeouts.

Hensey has continued his impressive run in 2026. The Miners are 6-4 in games he has started this season, while his 67 strikeouts rank second in the Frontier League. He has his sights set on John Baker's single-season franchise record of 122 strikeouts.

Hensey was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft following a decorated career at Monmouth University (West Long Branch, NJ).

Hensey will look to make his mark on the league's biggest stage at the 2026 "Y'all-Star Game," hosted by the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Kentucky, on Wednesday, July 15.

Fans can watch the game live on HomeTeam Network.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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