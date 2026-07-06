Wild Things See Four Named to Midwest Conference All-Star Team

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, who have a Midwest Conference-best 34 wins following play Sunday, July 5, had four players named to the Midwest Conference All-Star Team for the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game, which is set for Florence, Kentucky on July 15, with the Home Run Derby taking place the night before. For the second time in their careers, outfielder Anthony Brocato, first baseman Andrew Czech and left-handed pitcher Kobe Foster were named midseason All Stars and for the first time righty Landon Ginn was selected to the initial Midwest club roster.

The full initial rosters are available at frontierleague.com.

It's good representation for the Wild Things, who would likely have more representing them if not for four starting pitchers, an infielder and a reliever with all-star caliber numbers at their time of departure from the roster for affiliated ball leaving the club. There are a few more players on the roster with great cases that did not get voted in for the initial announcement.

Brocato will be a starter in the game for the Midwest in the outfield. He last made the Frontier League Midseason All-Star Game in 2022 while with the Florence Y'alls before a trade brought him to Washington at the end of that season. The 2022 contest was at EQT Park. Anthony has worked his way to second in Frontier League history with 103 homers in the league. At the time of this release, which follows play July 5, Brocato has a .310/.363/.665 (1.028 OPS) slash line with 10 doubles, 15 homers and 41 RBI. Brocato was a Frontier League postseason All Star in 2023.

Czech, who should arguably be headed to the midseason contest for more than the second time, also has eclipsed 100 career and Frontier League homers this season. He's got a slash line of .281/.437/.653 (1.090 OPS) with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 58 RBI. Czech has played in all 51 games for Washington thus far and has walked 48 times to 47 strikeouts. The 58 RBI lead the league (Kyle Crowl of Québec has 56 and is still playing at the time of this release). Czech made the All-Star Game in 2022 as well.

Brocato and Czech are tied for the league lead with 15 homers each.

Foster appeared in the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game and is the league's best pitcher to this point in 2026. His 2.15 ERA in 62.2 innings leads the league by 0.36 points ahead of Gateway's Gage Vailes, who is also an All Star. Fittingly, both players in college at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Foster has punched out 55 this season against 13 walks and threw the fourth no-hitter in franchise histroy June 12 against New Jersey. He's been named the league's Pitcher of the Week twice.

Ginn is in his first season with the Wild Things and off to a tremendous start in the bullpen. He's made 20 appearances. In 24.0 innings, he's got an ERA of 2.25 with six saves. He has fanned 26 against eight walks. The former Cubs' farmhand took over the closer's role when Tyler Davis was picked up into the Red Sox farm system in early June.

For tickets and more information for the All-Star Game and festivites in Florence, click here.

The Wild Things are fresh off a sweep of the Schaumburg Boomers and traveling to Florence to continue the nine-game road trip Tuesday evening against the Y'alls.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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