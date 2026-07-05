ValleyCats RF Dylan Broderick to Start 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud and excited to announce that Dylan Broderick will represent the organization as the starting right fielder for the Atlantic Conference in the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game.

Photos and video of Broderick are available here or here.

Broderick, in his third season with Tri-City, leads the ValleyCats in runs scored coming into Sunday with 41 in just 37 appearances. He also started the season with an 18-game hit streak.

Overall, he has 46 hits, 13 doubles, 2 triples, and 6 home runs, with 31 RBI, 6 stolen bases, and 31 walks. His slash line is a .303 batting average/.435 on-base percentage/.533 slugging percentage/.967 OPS.

The full All-Star rosters for the rest of the Atlantic and the Midwest conferences are available on FrontierLeague.com.

The league's All-Star Break runs from July 13-16. The 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game (nicknamed the "Y'all Star Game" this season for the host Florence Y'alls) is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. in Florence, Kentucky. It is the 33rd Frontier League All-Star Game.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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