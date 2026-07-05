AJ Wright Homers Twice in Rubber Match Loss

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Augusta, NJ - Despite two home runs from AJ Wright, the Ottawa Titans (25-25) allowed four unanswered runs in a 4-2 loss to the Sussex County Miners (23-26) on Sunday afternoon, dropping their sixth consecutive series.

It took just one pitch for AJ Wright to put the Titans ahead, as he sent a no-doubter to give them the early 1-0 lead.

Fresh off his no-hitter, Eric Pardinho (loss, 2-3) picked up right where he left off. He was efficient early, needing just one pitch to record the first out in each of the first three innings.

Kellen Brothers (win, 2-4) looked absolutely dominant to start the game as he reached a season high with eight strikeouts in just the fourth inning.

AJ Wright seemed to be the only weakness of Brothers as he picked up his second solo shot of the day in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-0. It was just the Titans' second hit of the contest.

A 2-0 Titans lead would disappear quickly as the Miners would answer right back, putting up two runs in the fifth. This ended a thirteen-and-one-third consecutive shutout innings from Pardinho, as the Miners tied the game two.

Brothers was dominant through seven innings, striking out twelve while allowing just two walks and two hits, both solo shots off the bat of AJ Wright.

With one on in the bottom of the seventh, a controversial call went the Miners' way. Edwin Mateo launched one deep to right, initially ruled foul by the first-base umpire. After an umpires' meeting, the call was overturned to fair, and two runs came around to give the Miners a 4-2 lead, ending Pardinho's day.

Pardinho went six and one-third innings, allowing four runs on five hits, two walks, and striking out three.

Ted Stuka came on to keep things close and immediately found trouble. A leadoff walk and stolen base put a runner on second, and a wild pitch sent him to third. Stuka issued another walk, then escaped the no-out jam with a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play, eventually stranding the runner at third.

AJ Wright got three of the Titans' four hits, sending two deep, giving him his first multi-home run game of the season.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open the final week of the first half of the season with the opener of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. It is $2 Hot Dogs for the series opener. After three with the Jackals, the Tri-City ValleyCats come to town prior to the all-star break. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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