Wild Things Swipe Game 1 of DH Behind Six-Run Fifth

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Il. - The Washington Wild Things used a big six-run fifth inning to complete a comeback from down 6-0, holding on to win the first end of Sunday's doubleheader, 8-6 in Schaumburg. It was 2026 Frontier League All Star Andrew Czech's three-run blast that put Washington ahead in that frame for good.

Jack Brodsky made his first pro start for the Wild Things and was tagged for five runs off the bat in the first, highlighted by a two-run double from Anthony Calarco and a two-run homer from Will Prater. The Boomers added a sixth tally with a run in the second, but Brodsky fired off zeroes in both the third and fourth to give Washington a puncher's chance.

Washington scored twice in the fourth. Anthony Brocato, who was also announced as an All-Star mid game by the league, doubled to start the frame and scored as Czech replaced him at second with an RBI double to put Washington on the board. Cole Fowler singled home the second run of the frame a few batters later.

The Wild Things used an RBI single from Benjamin Rosengard, an RBI double by Brocato, the three-run homer by Czech and an RBI double by Fowler to plate their six in the fifth, taking an 8-6 lead.

Mack Anglin worked a 1-2-3 fifth with a pair of strikeouts before Michael Foltz Jr. and Landon Ginn, who earned his fifth save a mere half hour after he was announced as a Frontier League All Star, worked around a baserunner each to close the win.

Washington is back to 16 games over .500 at 32-16 through 50 games and will play game 51 shortly at Wintrust Field. Zander Sechrist will take the mound against 2026 All Star Buddie Pindel for Schaumburg.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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