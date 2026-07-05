Three Bird Dawgs Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game
Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs are proud to announce that first baseman Christian Adams, shortstop Kalae Harrison, and outfielder Stephen DiTomaso have been selected to represent the club at the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game, taking place Wednesday, July 15, at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Ky.
Adams was voted in as the starting first baseman, marking his first All-Star selection. Harrison also earns his first All-Star nod, while DiTomaso returns for his second consecutive All-Star appearance.
Christian Adams, 1B
Adams has been one of the top hitters in the league this season, slashing .385/.445/.646 with a 1.091 OPS (2nd in the FL), 13 home runs, 53 RBIs (3rd in the FL), and 75 hits (tied for most in the FL). He was also named the Frontier League's Week 7 Player of the Week. Adams signed with the Bird Dawgs in August 2025 after a standout college career at Indian River State, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia.
Kalae Harrison, SS
Harrison has been one of the league's top defensive shortstops while also hitting .336/.370/.547 with a .916 OPS, five home runs, and 36 RBIs through 31 games. He signed with the Bird Dawgs in August 2025 after beginning last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and played collegiately at Texas A&M and NC State.
Stephen DiTomaso, OF
DiTomaso has appeared in all 50 Bird Dawgs games this season, slashing .336/.398/.422 with an .820 OPS, a team-best 10 stolen bases, and 75 hits (tied for most in the FL). A 2025 All-Star and Home Run Derby champion, DiTomaso played five seasons at George Washington University before joining Down East.
About the Y'all Star Game
The 2026 Frontier League All-Star festivities kick off Tuesday, July 14, with Mascot Mania and the Home Run Derby, followed by the Y'all Star Game on Wednesday, July 15, at Thomas More Stadium, home of the Florence Y'alls.
Adams, Harrison, and DiTomaso become the third, fourth, and fifth All-Star selections in Bird Dawgs history.
Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026
- Pindel and Riedel Tabbed as All-Stars - Schaumburg Boomers
- AJ Wright Homers Twice in Rubber Match Loss - Ottawa Titans
- Three Bird Dawgs Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Miners Win Back to Back Series off the Back of Brothers - Sussex County Miners
- Four ThunderBolts Headed to Frontier League All-Star Game - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Five Otters Named to 2026 All-Star Game Roster - Evansville Otters
- Gage Vailes, Jose Alvarez Voted 2026 All-Stars - Gateway Grizzlies
- Florence Earns Three Y'all Star Selections - Florence Y'alls
- Three Boulders Voted Frontier League All-Stars - New York Boulders
- Los Loros de la Costa Erie Sneak out with 9-8 Sunday Win - Lake Erie Crushers
- ThunderBolts Fall Just Short of Sweep - Windy City ThunderBolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Three Bird Dawgs Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game
- Adams Lights up Independence Day with Walk-off Homer, Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals, 9-8
- Bird Dawgs Break Franchise Hit Record, Demolish Jackals, 22-6
- Bird Dawgs Cruise to 7-1 Victory over Jackals, Snap Five-Series Losing Streak
- Game Recap - Bird Dawgs Drop 14-6 Decision to Jackals, Look to Bounce Back in Rubber Match