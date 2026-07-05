Miners Win Back to Back Series off the Back of Brothers

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







On an eventful Fourth of July weekend, the series was decided on a rubber match Sunday which went the way of the Miners. Sussex County (23-25) played Ottawa (24-25) in the final game of a three-game weekend set. With great starting pitching and defense, the Miners won 4-2.

Kellen Brothers (2-3, 6.26 ERA) started his tenth game today, going seven innings, allowing two hits, and recording 12 strikeouts with just two walks. After allowing a home run on the first pitch of the game to AJ Wright, Brothers struck out five of the next six Titan batters. With one out left in the fifth, Brothers gave up his second home run of the game, which was Wright's second home run of the afternoon. This gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth.

Ottawa's Eric Pardinho went six and a third innings in his fifth start of the season. He was cruising, allowing only two hits until the Miners showed life in the fifth with a Dean Ferrara RBI triple and Jose Medrano sacrifice fly to tie the score at two heading into the sixth inning.

After a Miners leadoff double in the seventh, Edwin Mateo delivered the home team a 4-2 lead after a foul ball decision was overturned, giving him a two-run home run. This was the last batter before Pardinho was taken out.

Micah Earwood (8.00 ERA) came in for relief to start the eighth inning. After recording two outs and allowing a Titan to reach second, Jacob Widener (5.49 ERA) made an appearance. Good defense from the Miners infield helped Widener maintain the two-run lead. Parker Primeaux (2.92 ERA) came in to replace Widener for the last out of the game. Primeaux, who is celebrating his 25th birthday today, needed only one pitch to close out the game.

This was the last Sussex County home game until Tuesday, July 21st against Quebec due the All-Star break succeeding a road trip. The team will start their road trip on Monday against Lake Erie at 6:30PM. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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