Mines Split Twin Bill in Return to Skylands Stadium

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (29-31) took one of two games in their doubleheader with the Quebec Capitales (41-20) on Wednesday.

The first contest saw back-and-forth action that ended in a comeback win for Sussex County. Jorge Garcia got the start for the Miners, and his day got off to a rough start. A first-inning triple from Quebec shortstop Kyle Crowl and home run by first baseman Torin Montgomery put Sussex County in an early 2-0 hole.

Thankfully for Garcia, his offense came through with some run support not long after. Singles from shortstop Evan Berkey and centerfielder Edwin Mateo, a double from first baseman Kiko Romero, and another hit from second baseman Hunter D'Amato helped push three runs across the plate in the second inning giving the Miners a 3-2 lead.

Garcia's night ended after three innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and two earned runs. Keenan O'Brien then threw one scoreless inning in relief before Jacob Widener gave the lead back to the Capitales. In just one inning of work, Widener allowed three hits and surrendered two runs, putting Quebec up 4-3. With the game shortened to seven innings due to the doubleheader, the Miners had less time to pull off a comeback.

This wasn't an issue for Sussex County, however, as the middle of its lineup came through again. A double from Mateo set up a two-run homer for Romero to give the Miners the lead right back. They didn't stop there, either. Catcher Jose Medrano doubled and, after a sacrifice bunt, was driven in by D'Amato. Two batters later, left fielder Gabriel Macial singled to score D'Amato, capping a four-run sixth inning for Sussex County. The Miners went into the final inning with a 7-4 lead.

John Perozzi came in to close the game for Sussex County, and he slammed the door without allowing a run to cap a 7-4 win. The comeback win marked the Miners' first in four games over the Capitales.

Sussex County looked to keep the ball rolling in game two as Rob Hensey made his first start since spending the week in Kentucky for the Frontier League All-Star game, facing off against Jack Eisenbarger.

The score wouldn't break until the bottom of the fourth when Evan Berkey's Sac Fly brought in Dean Ferrara for a 1-0 lead for the Miners. The Capitales responded right away in an earthquaking fashion, scoring six runs. A TJ Schofield-Sam double, a Yuta Hamada single, and a Chavez Young single marked three straight at bats where runs scored, making it 3-1. Back to back base hits from Torin Montgomery and Eddie Hacopian later on in the inning added three more.

Things wouldn't pick up the rest of the way as Quebec went on to win 6-1. It was their 41st win and their fourth win against Sussex County this season.

It was a polar opposite between the two games in this doubleheader for the Miners. After scoring seven runs in the first, they struggled in the second and couldn't achieve more than three hits.

The Miners are now 29-31 on the year and despite the loss, they inch closer and closer to getting back to .500. They will look to take the series in the rubber game tomorrow night in Augusta.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.