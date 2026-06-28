Miners' Pitching Struggles, Gives up 14 Runs in Loss vs Trois-Rivières

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Miners lost to Trois-Rivieres 14-8 in game two of the three game road series in Trois-Rivières, Quebec after losing 4-3 in walk off fashion last night.

The game featured pitchers Fawster Voytko getting the start for Trois-Rivières and the Miners gave the nod to Jackson Balzan.

The game opened up with the Miners striking first in the top of the first inning. After a lineout from second baseman Hunter D'Amato to open the game, third baseman Haiden Walters delivered the first hit of the game with a single.

Left fielder Gabriel Maciel did the same, as he hit a single down the middle. First baseman Dean Ferrara also hit a single, and the bases were loaded, with designated hitter Mahki Backstrom up to bat. Backstrom hit a single to send Walters home, bringing the game to a 1-0 lead early in the top of the first inning over Trois-Rivières.

Trois-Rivières was able to respond in the top of the second inning. After a pop out from first baseman Liam Bushey, catcher Jedier Hernandez hits a homerun for Trois-Rivières, to tie the game 1-1.

The Miners were able to respond with some hitting of their own. Ferrara got on base again as he worked a five-pitch walk before Maciel singled to first and later advanced to second on a wild pitch from Voytko. Shortstop Evan Berkey flew out, but moved runners to scoring position, setting the stage for right fielder Edwin Mateo to get his 17th RBI on the season. Mateo delivered a two-run single to score Ferrara and Maciel to put the Miners back in control, with a 3-1 lead.

Trois-Rivières was able to get a little offense going in the bottom of the third, despite Balzan recording a strikeout to begin the frame, as shortstop Lizandro Rodriguez reached first on a dropped strike three. Third baseman John Montes followed with a single, and left fielder Sam Franco's base hit to center brought Rodriguez home to cut the Miners lead to 3-2.

After designated hitter Justin Farmer flew out to center, Balzan hit Bushey to load the bases. Right fielder Cole Hill drew a walk to bring home Montes to tie the game 3-3. The Aigles threatened to do more damage, but center fielder Will Zimmerman made a running catch to get out second baseman DJ Banks, and threw out Franco as he was coming home to end the inning.

The Aigles broke the game open with their hot bats in the bottom of the fifth inning. Montes got hit by a pitch from Balzan to get on base, before Franco got aboard on an error, moving Montes to second. Farmer then singled to load the bases with nobody out.

Bushey then followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Montes and give the Aigles the lead back 4-3. It marked Bushey's second consecutive game with an RBI after he hit a three-run home run to win the game in walk-off fashion. Hernandez walked and advanced to first base.

Hill then extended the lead as he reached on an error from Walters, allowing Franco to score to extend the lead 5-3. The Aigles continued to capitalize on the Miners' mistakes when Banks reached on a fielder's choice. An errant throw from Balzan to catcher Sandro Gaston at home plate allowed Hernandez and Franco to score, pushing the lead to 7-3.

The inning's biggest blow came when center fielder Fracesso Barbieri hit a 3 run home run to give the Aigles a commanding 10-3 lead. Balzan's outing came to an end with 4.1 innings pitched, as he allowed 10 runs on seven hits while striking out four. Hayden-Givens Craig took over in relief and was able to retire the side without allowing any additional runs.

The Miners were able to find some life in the top of the sixth inning. Mateo was able to get on base with a bunt, and Gaston was able to deliver his second home run of the season to cut the Aigles lead 10-5.

Trois-Rivières were able to add on to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Bushey and Hernandez flew out, Hill singles on a ground ball to keep the inning alive after two consecutive outs. Banks lined a double to right field to bring Hill home and extend the Aigles' lead 11-5.

The bottom of the seventh inning featured an unusual sight as catcher Keenan O'Brien made his debut on the mound for the Miners. O'Brien prior to Saturday's appearance, pitched one inning in his professional career, surrendering four runs in one game for Lexington in 2024. Against the Aigles though, the catcher turned pitcher delivered a scoreless inning, including striking out Franco, in one of the bright spots for the Miners.

Trois-Rivières put the finishing touches on the game when they were able to add multiple runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hernandez drew a leadoff walk before Hill reached on a fielder's choice, while Hernandez moved to second after the Miners recorded the out at home plate.

Banks then worked a walk, and a wild pitch from reliever Zach Austin moved the runners into scoring position. Barbieri and Rodriguez followed with more walks to advance the bases and brought Hernandez home to extend the lead 12-3. The Aigles continued their hot offensive outing with a double from Montes sending Barbieri and Rodriguez home to bring the game to 14-3.

The Miners were able to show some life in the top of the ninth inning, with their backs against the wall. Ferrara led off the frame with a walk from relief pitcher Aaron Schaefer before Backstrom lined a single to right field, moving Ferrara to third. Berkey was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.

After Mateo struck out, Gaston delivered a two-run single down the third-base line, bringing home Backstrom and Ferrara to cut the deficit 14-7. Zimmerman flew out to center field for the second out, but D'Amato kept the inning alive by lining an RBI double to right field, scoring Berkey and trimming the Aigles' lead to 14-8. Walters flew out to center field to secure the win for the Aigles.

Trois-Rivières win their second in a row at home, and improve their record to 14-28. Meanwhile, for the Miners, they now fall to 18-24 overall, posting a 7-14 record on the road, losing their second consecutive game vs Trois-Rivieres. The Miners now fall 1-4 vs Trois-Rivieres overall.

The Miners will look to take Game 3 of the series vs Trois-Rivieres tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 4:55 p.m. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

Written by Justin Shepard







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.