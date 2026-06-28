Bird Dawgs Shut out Twice in Doubleheader Sweep, Fall to 18-26

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs' Rolando Heredia-Bustos on the mound

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs' Rolando Heredia-Bustos on the mound(Down East Bird Dawgs)

Kinston, NC - The Down East Bird Dawgs were held scoreless in both ends of Friday night's doubleheader, dropping a 6-0 decision in Game One and a 3-0 defeat in Game Two to the Brockton Rox at Historic Grainger Stadium as the Rox clinched the series, dropping the Bird Dawgs to 18-26.

Game One

Hayden Travinski's two-run homer in the third got Brockton on the board before the Rox added four more in the seventh to close out the 6-0 final.

The Bird Dawgs managed seven hits but stranded nine runners and could not push a run across.

Drew Henderson (2-4) took the loss despite a solid outing, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Tyler Thornton (2-4) earned the win for Brockton, tossing 5Ã¢..." scoreless innings on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Game Two

Brockton did all its damage in the fourth as Jack-Thomas Wold singled in a run and Tommy Kretzler added a two-RBI single to make it 3-0, and that was all the Rox would need.

Down East collected four hits but stranded six runners and was shut out for the second time on the night.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos (1-4) took the loss in a gutsy complete game effort, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Pierce Williams (1-2) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Brendan O'Donnell closed it out with his ninth save of the season, striking out the side in the seventh.

The Bird Dawgs (18-26) look to salvage the series finale Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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