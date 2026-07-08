Down East Bird Dawgs Announce Contract Purchase of RHP Cam Cotter by Cincinnati Reds

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs announced today that the Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Cam Cotter. Cotter departs after making an immediate and lasting impression in his lone outing with the Bird Dawgs.

Cotter signed with Down East on June 28, 2026, and took the mound that same day for his first and only start with the club - his first start of any kind since 2019 at NC State. He delivered five innings against the Brockton Rox, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Cotter arrived in Down East after a stint with Saltillo of the Mexican League, where he made 19 appearances and posted a 3.63 ERA over 17.1 innings. Between his time in Mexico and joining the Bird Dawgs, he also made one appearance for the High Point Rockers, tossing four innings and allowing one run on four hits.

A 2021 graduate of NC State, Cotter made 23 collegiate appearances for the Wolfpack and posted a 3.18 ERA. After college, he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with High Point before signing with the San Francisco Giants organization, where he pitched from 2023 through 2025 and climbed as high as Triple-A. Across parts of four seasons with High Point (2022, 2023, 2025, 2026) and his time in the Giants system, Cotter has posted career minor league numbers of 93 games, 133.2 innings pitched, a 3.30 ERA, 128 strikeouts and 30 walks.

The Bird Dawgs congratulate Cotter on this well-earned opportunity and look forward to following his continued rise through the Cincinnati Reds organization.







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