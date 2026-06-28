Bats Harvest 20 Hits; Williams Mows Down Crushers on Way to Farmer's Appreciation Day Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters on game night

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters on game night(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - On a special Farmer's Appreciation Day presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau, it was a record setting day for the Mississippi Mud Monsters (18-26) who picked up a new team record 20 hits, five from Brayland Skinner while being aided by a seven-strikeout performance by Brian Williams to defeat the Lake Erie Crushers (19-25) with a 15-5 final.

Williams took the hill for Mississippi donning special Farmers Appreciation themed jerseys and just like a farmer, mowed down Lake Erie

The offense got up early as if a rooster crowed and immediately brought home a trio of runs.

All with two outs in the inning, Travis Holt hit an infield single and AJ Fritz walked to put two Mud Monsters on for Samil De La Rosa.

De La Rosa took a pitch from Lake Erie starter Adam Brouwer and pounded it off the left field for his fourth double of the series to score Holt and put the Mud Monsters up 1-0.

Andrew Semo and Tevis Payne II each followed up with RBI singles to knock in Fritz and De La Rosa to make a three spot.

In the second, with the 3-0 advantage, the hit tractor kept chugging with a duo of runs touching home. Skinner tagged a pitch from Brouwer for a one-out double.

Kyle Booker followed by crushing an off-speed pitch up in the zone to dead center field for a run scoring triple.

Holt hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a tagging Booker to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

After being held scoreless in the third, Henry Chabot took things over from Brouwer in the fourth. The result was more of the same from Mississippi's offense as a five-run fourth awaited.

Skinner led off things with a base-hit, his second of the game and fifth straight game with two or more hits.

Booker walked and Holt cracked an RBI double to score bring in Skinner before Fritz singled to score another run making it 7-0 Mississippi.

Back-to-back strikeouts stranded Holt and Fritz before a walk to Payne II loaded up the bases for Vantrel Reed.

Reed followed suit with a double to score Holt and Frtiz. With Payne II trying for third, the throw that came in from left fielder Sebastian Alexander was fired into foul territory to bring home Payne II for the second straight double digit run scoring game for Mississippi with a 10-0 advantage.

Lake Erie got to Brian Williams in the top of the fifth via two longballs. First a Samuel Benjamin solo blast got them on the board to make the score 10-1.

Later after two men reached with one out, Pavin Parks hit a three-run blast to make it 10-4.

The Mud Monsters answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to re-distance themselves from the Crushers.

After Holt reached on a fielder's choice and Fritz drew a walk, De La Rosa singled to drive in run number 11 while putting runners on the corners.

A hit-by-pitch put Semo on to load the bases, and Tevis Payne II walked to allow Holt to come in before the inning ended to make it 12-4.

The score held through a scoreless sixth inning, but Mississippi picked up a run following the seventh inning stretch.

Fritz started the inning by walking; he moved to second on a fielder's choice and crossed home plate on Semo's second RBI single of the day to make it 13-4.

Lake Erie would get a run on the board as Tristan House took things over for Brian Williams on the hill when the eighth commenced.

Williams finished the day going the deepest of any of his starts, with 7.0 full frames while allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out seven and walking two.

House walked Luis Acevedo aboard to start the inning. A single by Watkins followed to put two men on and a second consecutive single by Benjamin scored a run to make it 13-5.

In their last chance on offense in the bottom of the eighth while facing position player Nick Chavez, it was a bit of a repeat of the second inning.

Skinner singled for his fifth hit of the day. He is the second Mud Monsters hitter to reach the mark joining Victor Diaz who accomplished the feat on August 19, 2025 against Florence on the road.

Booker picked up his second triple of the day to score Skinner to make it 14-5.

Holt then singled to bring Booker home to go back up by ten runs at 15-5.

The 20-hit performance surpassed the previous franchise record of 17, set on June 17, 2025, against the Gateway Grizzlies.

Newest Mud Monster, Jase Schueller came out of the Mud Monsters bullpen to close out the ball game. He shut the door on the Crushers while picking up his first professional strikeout to shut the door on the 15-5 Farmer's Appreciation Night victory.

The Mud Monsters wrap their six-game series against the Crushers Sunday evening. It is a 601 Sunday with Kids Run the Bases will happen postgame. Southpaw Art Joven (4-2, 4.98) goes for Mississippi while Bob Helt (0-1, 7.64) goes for Lake Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:01p.m. CT, and gates open at 5:01 p.m. CT.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.