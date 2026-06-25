Bennett Wins 700th as Boomers Hold off Sussex County

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Schaumburg Boomers held off a late rally to log a 5-4 decision over the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday night to secure the 700th career victory for manager Jamie Bennett.

Sussex County struck first in the bottom of the second, grabbing a 1-0 lead with an unearned run. The Boomers immediately answered, taking the lead with two runs in the top of the third. Jeff Nicol and Will Prater doubled to start the inning with Prater's two-bagger tying the score. Christian Fedko logged an RBI single with one away to hand the Boomers a 2-1 advantage. Another unearned run in the bottom of the fourth tied the game before Schaumburg scored three unanswered to open a 5-2 edge. Kyle Fitzgerald plated a single run to give Schaumburg the lead with a two-out RBI single in the fifth. Pinch hitter Derick Andiarena singled home a run with two outs in the seventh and after Alec Craig tripled with two outs in the eighth, Fedko doubled him home. Sussex County scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and left the bases loaded. The hosts had the tying run at second in the ninth but couldn't even the game.

Buddie Pindel put together perhaps his best start as a member of the Boomers, allowing just two unearned runs in the win. Pindel logged seven innings and surrendered just four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Aaron Glickstein worked around trouble in the eighth and Caleb Riedel fanned two in the ninth for his fifth save. The Boomers finished with 10 hits as Fedko, Fitzgerald and Prater all tallied a pair. Fedko knocked home two. The win hands Schaumburg their first road series victory since the opening series of the season at Lake Erie.

Bennett, the only manager in franchise history, becomes the fourth skipper in league history to log 700 victories and reached the mark in his 14th season.

The Boomers (20-20) will continue the roadtrip aiming for a series sweep on Thursday night at 6:05pm with RHP Derek Salata (3-2, 4.57) on the mound against LHP Rob Hensey (3-4, 4.53). The team will return home for an action packed six-game homestand that stretches through the Fourth of July on June 30. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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