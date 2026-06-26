Boomers Fall in Finale at Sussex County

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Schaumburg Boomers were denied an opportunity to record their first road sweep of the season, suffering a 7-2 defeat in New Jersey at the hands of the Sussex County Miners on Thursday night.

Schaumburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Alec Craig led off the game with a four-pitch walk and moved to third on a single from Christian Fedko. Anthony Calarco drove home the first run with a groundout but the Boomers stranded runners at the corners. Sussex County starter Rob Hensey settled in and did not allow another runner to reach scoring position until the sixth. The hosts meanwhile tied the game on a homer in the fifth and scored three runs in the sixth and seventh to go ahead 7-1. The Boomers loaded the bases in the ninth and scored a single run without a hit but a double play ended the threat. Derek Salata suffered the loss on the mound. The Boomers finished with six hits in the game. Will Prater tallied two and reached base four times, coaxing a pair of walks. Kellum Clark also tallied a pair of hits.

The Boomers (20-21) will continue the roadtrip on Friday night with a visit to New York to meet the Tri-City ValleyCats at 5:30pm. The team will return home for an action packed six-game homestand that stretches through the Fourth of July on June 30. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

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