Grizzlies and Y'alls Postponed

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that, due to inclement weather, their scheduled game against the Florence Y'alls on Thursday, June 25 at Arsenal BG Ballpark has been postponed.

As the Grizzlies and Y'alls do not play each other again in Sauget this season, the game will be made up in a doubleheader when Gateway visits Florence from July 21-23, with an official date and time to be announced later.

The Grizzlies will head up to the Chicagoland area for the weekend, opening up a three-game series against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday, June 26. First pitch at Ozinga Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

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