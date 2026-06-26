Grizzlies and Y'alls Postponed
Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that, due to inclement weather, their scheduled game against the Florence Y'alls on Thursday, June 25 at Arsenal BG Ballpark has been postponed.
As the Grizzlies and Y'alls do not play each other again in Sauget this season, the game will be made up in a doubleheader when Gateway visits Florence from July 21-23, with an official date and time to be announced later.
The Grizzlies will head up to the Chicagoland area for the weekend, opening up a three-game series against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday, June 26. First pitch at Ozinga Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.
Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026
- Hensey Plays Stopper, Miners Get Back on Track - Sussex County Miners
- Crushers Send Monsters into the Mud Early, Come out Victorious 11-5 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Four Homers Sink Titans in Series Finale - Ottawa Titans
- Bird Dawgs Rally to Tie in Seventh But Fall 5-3 as Majick Deals Eight Strong Innings - Down East Bird Dawgs
- ValleyCats Fall in Rain-Shortened Game to New York - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Boomers Fall in Finale at Sussex County - Schaumburg Boomers
- Otters, Slammers Finale Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Evansville Otters
- Grizzlies and Y'alls Postponed - Gateway Grizzlies
- Florence Finale against Gateway Postponed - Florence Y'alls
- Late Game Rally Falls Short, Boomers Take Game Two - Sussex County Miners
- Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with the NJ Jackals - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gateway Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies and Y'alls Postponed
- Grizzlies' Skid Reaches Five
- Grizzlies Lose Fourth Straight
- Grizzlies Swept in New Jersey
- Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Jackals