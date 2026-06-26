Four Homers Sink Titans in Series Finale

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Thomas Ferroggiaro

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Thomas Ferroggiaro(Ottawa Titans)

Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (22-19) dropped the series finale 7-2 to the Québec Capitales (30-10) on Thursday night.

The Titans got things started early as Taylor Wright sent a two-out solo blast over the right-field wall for his third home run of the season, making it 1-0.

Eric Pardinho (loss, 1-3) got into early trouble, allowing three straight hits to start the game, loading the bases with no outs. Antonio Valdez would send a sac fly to centre to tie the game at one apiece through an inning of play.

Despite the first-inning solo shot, Braeden Allemann (win, 5-0) started hot, striking out five in just the first two innings.

In the bottom of the third, Kyle Crowl would put the Capitales ahead, going yard to make it 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, AJ Wright would work a walk, and Carter Claerhout would reach on an infield single. A wild pitch would advance the runners, and Thomas Ferroggiaro would drive Wright in on an RBI single. Claerhout also attempted to score but was called out on a bang-bang play at the plate, keeping the game tied at two.

This tie wouldn't last long as Nicolas Deschamps would send a solo homer to centre, giving the Capitales a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The Capitales would extend their lead in the sixth as they would send their third home run of the game with a two-run shot off the bat of Jordan Smith, giving the home side a 5-2 lead.

Balls kept flying for the Capitales as Torin Montgomery would send a solo shot to extend the lead to 6-2 in the seventh inning.

Braeden Allemann was once again sharp, going six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out nine.

Eric Pardinho went five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs and a season-high nine hits, while striking out four.

Nelvin Correa, Cooper Morgan, and Conner Floyd all went scoreless innings while the Capitales' lineup continued to extend their lead with a Yuta Hamada single in the eighth to make it 7-2.

Through the series, the Titans allowed nine long balls, allowing four for the second time this week in the finale.

AJ Wright extended his on-base streak to 25, Thomas Ferroggiaro picked up an RBI single while also extending his hit streak to five games, with Taylor Wright going 1-for-3 with a solo shot.

The Ottawa Titans head home to start a six-game homestand with the first of a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Tomorrow is Bark in the Park. With New Jersey in for the weekend, Tri-City comes to town as part of the Canada Day celebrations next week. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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