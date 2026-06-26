Bird Dawgs Rally to Tie in Seventh But Fall 5-3 as Majick Deals Eight Strong Innings

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs deliver a pitch

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs deliver a pitch(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - Eli Majick carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and the Brockton Rox scored twice in the final two frames to pull away for a 5-3 victory over the Down East Bird Dawgs at Historic Grainger Stadium Thursday night, dropping the Bird Dawgs to 18-24.

Brockton grabbed an early lead on a Hayden Travinski RBI double in the second and extended it to 3-0 in the fifth on a wild pitch and a Jack-Thomas Wold RBI single.

The Bird Dawgs broke up Majick's perfect game in the seventh and rallied to tie it, as Colby Backus singled in a run, Ali LaPread drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Tyler Blaum added an RBI single to knot it at 3-3.

The Rox answered in the eighth when Derek Bender drew a bases-loaded walk and Evan Giordano scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to put the game out of reach at 5-3.

Jace Miner started for Down East, allowing one run on four hits over 3Ã¢..." innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Larry De Jesus (0-1) took the loss, surrendering one run on four walks over Ã¢..." of an inning.

Majick (2-2) was brilliant for Brockton, allowing three runs on four hits over eight innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Brendan O'Donnell picked up his eighth save, striking out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth.

The Bird Dawgs (18-24) look to even the series in Game Four Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

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