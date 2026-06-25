Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with the NJ Jackals

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals invite fans from across the region to celebrate America's 250th birthday with three exciting nights of affordable family fun at historic Hinchliffe Stadium.

From Tuesday, June 30, through Thursday, July 2, the Jackals will host their Atlantic East Division rivals, the Down East Bird Dawgs, in a special patriotic series honoring the nation's semiquincentennial celebration.

As part of the festivities, all tickets for all three games will be just $2.50, giving families and baseball fans an affordable opportunity to enjoy professional baseball while celebrating the spirit of America.

Drone Image of Hinchliffe Stadium

The three-game series features a matchup between two Frontier League Atlantic East Division rivals and promises exciting action on the field and memorable moments for fans of all ages.

The celebration will reach its peak on Wednesday, July 1, when fans will be treated to a spectacular postgame fireworks show immediately following the final out. The fireworks display will light up the Paterson sky and serve as a fitting tribute to America's 250th birthday celebration.

Fans can enjoy the unique atmosphere of one of New Jersey's most historic ballparks while cheering on the Jackals as they battle for division supremacy against the Down East Bird Dawgs.

Whether you're a lifelong baseball fan or looking for an affordable way to celebrate with family and friends, the America's 250th Birthday Celebration Series offers something for everyone.

Join the New Jersey Jackals as they celebrate America, community, and the great game of baseball during this special three-game series at Hinchliffe Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with the NJ Jackals - New Jersey Jackals

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