Hensey Plays Stopper, Miners Get Back on Track

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (18-22) took down the Schaumburg Boomers (20-21), 7-2, on Thursday night at Skylands Stadium.

Miners starting pitcher Rob Hensey (4-4) slipped up to start the evening; third baseman Anthony Calarco gave the Boomers a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the top of the first inning. In response, Schaumburg starter Derek Salata (3-3) delivered his first of four consecutive scoreless frames.

Hensey settled into the game well, following the shaky first with four scoreless innings of his own. Sussex County finally gave the lefty some support in the fifth, when first baseman Dean Ferrara blasted a solo homer to tie the game 1-1.

Haiden Walters entered the game at third base for Sean Roby Jr. and put the Miners ahead for the first time, 2-1, with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Walters eventually scored on an error, and a sacrifice fly by catcher Sandro Gaston capped a successful sixth that saw Sussex County on top 4-1.

The seventh inning was more of the same: right fielder Keenan Taylor drove in a run with a single, designated hitter Mahki Backstrom brought in a second on a sac fly, then shortstop Evan Berkey made the Miner lead 7-1 with another RBI single. Meanwhile, Hensey tossed two more scoreless innings before exiting the game in the eighth.

Relief pitcher John Perozzi recorded three straight outs to preserve the Miners' advantage in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Zack Austin and Parker Primeaux combined to wrap up the win for Sussex County, but a run crossed to make the final score 7-2.

In Hensey's seven-inning start, the second-year Miner struck out five and walked three with only one earned run allowed. Walters, Backstrom, Berkey, and center fielder Will Zimmerman each had a pair of hits. Left fielder Gabriel Maciel stood alone with a three-hit night.

Hensey was the winning pitcher in this contest, and Salata was deemed the loser.

The Miners' 18-22 record leaves them in third place in the Atlantic Division East. This is Sussex County's first win over a Midwest Conference opponent this season.

The Miners head north of the border for their next series, a three-game set against Les Aigles de Trois-Rivières. Game one is on Friday, June 26th, at 7:05 PM. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for tickets, news, and updates, and follow the Miners on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

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