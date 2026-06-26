Florence Finale against Gateway Postponed
Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (22-18) had their game against the Gateway Grizzlies postponed Thursday night. Today's game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader when Gateway comes to Florence during their next three-game series 7/21-7/23. Florence ends their 12-game road trip and heads back to Thomas More Stadium to open up a three-game series with the Evansville Otters Friday night. Florence will send RHP Casey Bargo to the hill with the first pitch set for 7:03 PM ET. Friday marks the first Bluegrass Blowout of the season, Superhero Night, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a Y'alls Shersey when gates open at 5:30.
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