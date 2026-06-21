Florence Stunned Late

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-18) fell to Joliet 8-6 on Saturday night to drop their fifth straight game.

Florence once again got on the board first with an RBI single from Zade Richardson to score Tyler Shaneyfelt. Unfortunately, Florence is now 7-9 when scoring first this season and, surprisingly, 14-8 when the opponent strikes early.

Casey Bargo looked to build off of a dominant 10-strikeout performance last week, and pitched two scoreless innings to open the game. An error by Milo Rushford started off a tough inning for Bargo, and he was tagged for four runs, two earned, on four hits. The Ball State alum couldn't finish the fourth, ending the night with 3.1 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits.

Florence put up a crooked number again in the fourth when Marcus Brodil laced a two-run double to score Richardson and Garrett Broussard to make it 6-3. In the fifth, Richardson roped a two-run jack to right field for his third hit of the day and seventh of the series, bringing the Y'alls within one.

Logan Jones took over on the mound and fired 2.2 scoreless innings in his second relief appearance for Florence. Brett Blomquist took advantage of the solid pitching and launched a game-tying blast to left field for the second night in a row. Blomquist's seventh dinger of the season tied the game at 6-6.

Max Whitesell would take over on the bump in the bottom of the seventh, tossing a 1-2-3 frame. Whitesell returned in the eighth and surrendered back-to-back jacks to give Joliet an 8-6 lead.

Florence couldn't force a comeback and continued to come up short late with runners in scoring position. The Y'alls road struggles have become more apparent as they fall to 6-14 outside of Thomas More Stadium and 2-6 on their current 12-game road trip.

Florence and Joliet meet for the finale of the three-game series Sunday afternoon. Florence's RHP Nathan Lawson takes the mound for his first two-start week of the season. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

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