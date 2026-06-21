Bird Dawgs Pound out 18 Hits in 13-5 Rout of Miners
Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs never trailed and never let up Saturday night, pounding out 18 hits - tying their franchise single-game record for the fifth time this season - in a 13-5 win over the Sussex County Miners that sets up a rubber match series finale Sunday afternoon at Skylands Stadium.
Christian Adams gave Down East an immediate lead with a three-run homer in the first inning. Sussex County answered with a Keenan Taylor sacrifice fly and a Mahki Backstrom RBI double to cut it to 3-2, but the Bird Dawgs pulled away in the third as Ali LaPread launched a two-run homer and Kenny Levari added an RBI single to make it 6-2.
Yeniel Laboy cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth to push the lead to 9-2 before Sussex County answered with back-to-back sacrifice flies to cut it to 9-4.
Down East put the game away in the seventh, erupting for four runs as Colby Backus and LaPread each drove in runs on singles and Adams added a two-run double to extend the lead to 13-4.
Gabriel Maciel added an RBI single for Sussex County in the ninth to set the final at 13-5.
Drew Henderson (2-3) earned the win, allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
Billy Parsons (2-3) took the loss, surrendering six runs on 11 hits over five innings with three strikeouts and one walk.
The Bird Dawgs (17-21) look to take the rubber match and the season series finale Sunday, June 21, at 1:35 p.m. ET at Skylands Stadium.
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Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Drew Henderson
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