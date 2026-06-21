Bird Dawgs Pound out 18 Hits in 13-5 Rout of Miners

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Drew Henderson

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Drew Henderson(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs never trailed and never let up Saturday night, pounding out 18 hits - tying their franchise single-game record for the fifth time this season - in a 13-5 win over the Sussex County Miners that sets up a rubber match series finale Sunday afternoon at Skylands Stadium.

Christian Adams gave Down East an immediate lead with a three-run homer in the first inning. Sussex County answered with a Keenan Taylor sacrifice fly and a Mahki Backstrom RBI double to cut it to 3-2, but the Bird Dawgs pulled away in the third as Ali LaPread launched a two-run homer and Kenny Levari added an RBI single to make it 6-2.

Yeniel Laboy cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth to push the lead to 9-2 before Sussex County answered with back-to-back sacrifice flies to cut it to 9-4.

Down East put the game away in the seventh, erupting for four runs as Colby Backus and LaPread each drove in runs on singles and Adams added a two-run double to extend the lead to 13-4.

Gabriel Maciel added an RBI single for Sussex County in the ninth to set the final at 13-5.

Drew Henderson (2-3) earned the win, allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Billy Parsons (2-3) took the loss, surrendering six runs on 11 hits over five innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (17-21) look to take the rubber match and the season series finale Sunday, June 21, at 1:35 p.m. ET at Skylands Stadium.

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