De la Rosa Returns from Injured List

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of infielder Samil De La Rosa from the 7-Day Injured List.

De La Rosa is in his second season with Mississippi. A versatile player who has spent the majority of his time as the Mud Monsters' designated hitter, he hit his first home run of the season at Trustmark Park during the opening game of a six-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on May 25.

The 22-year-old is batting .250 with one home run and one RBI this season. Last year, De La Rosa became the first player in Mud Monsters history to record a two-home run game before AJ Fritz matched the feat on June 6 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

De La Rosa finished the 2025 season batting .293 in 59 games while hitting five home runs and driving in 21 runs.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native was lifted for a pinch-runner after doubling in his second at-bat on June 2 against the Evansville Otters.

Now activated from the injured list, De La Rosa returns to the same ballpark where he was sidelined and will look to pick up where he left off as the 2026 season continues.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

De la Rosa Returns from Injured List - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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