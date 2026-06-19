Fritz Homers, Wild Things Rally Late to Claim Series

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - AJ Fritz smashed a homer to put the Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-22) up by three runs, but once again the Washington Wild Things (25-9) used late-inning power to take the game and series with a 7-4 victory.

Coming off wins in back-to-back starts, Jackson Smith took the hill looking to help the Mud Monsters salvage the finale and leave EQT Park with a victory.

Washington grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Antonio Monroy led off the game with a double and later came in to score on an Andrew Czech sacrifice fly.

The one-run deficit held until Mississippi broke through against Wild Things starter Zander Sechrist in the top of the third.

AJ Fritz led off the inning with a double and Peter Bocchino followed with a single to put runners at second and third.

Vantrel Reed grounded into a double play that erased both he and Bocchino but allowed Fritz to score the tying run.

A walk and stolen base by Slater Schield put him in scoring position for Kasten Furr, who lined an RBI single to give Mississippi a 2-1 lead.

After allowing the first-inning run, Smith tossed three consecutive scoreless frames and gave the offense an opportunity to add on in the fourth.

A one-out single by Andrew Semo paved the way for Fritz, who blasted his fourth home run of the season. The homer tied Semo and Jack Holman for the team lead and extended Mississippi's advantage to 4-1.

The Mud Monsters held that lead until the bottom of the fifth when Washington's magic struck for the second consecutive night.

Smith walked the leadoff man before striking out Kyle Edwards for the first out of the inning.

The next batter was hit by a pitch to put two aboard, and a fielder's choice left runners on the corners.

Connor Peek singled home a run before Czech stepped in one batter later and launched a three-run homer to right field, giving Washington a 5-4 lead.

The Wild Things added insurance in both the sixth and eighth innings.

With Connor Langrell on the mound in the sixth, Caleb Ketchup singled with one out, stole second and later scored on a base hit by Collin Helms to make it 6-4.

Washington's final run came in the eighth when Cole Fowler connected on a solo homer off Chris Barraza.

Washington completed a second consecutive home sweep of Mississippi after also taking all three games during the Mud Monsters' inaugural visit in 2025. With the Frontier League scheduling rotation, Mississippi will have to wait until 2027 for another opportunity at EQT Park.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Evansville Otters. Southpaw Eric Elliott (0-0, 3.00) makes his second professional start for Mississippi and is opposed by right-hander Garret Simpson (3-1, 5.04). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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